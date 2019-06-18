A dilapidated hotel that sits right at the entrance to Rotorua's motel strip has long been the bone of contention for the city's visitor industry. The hotel has not operated for nearly two years and has quickly become one of the city's greatest eyesores. Reporter Kelly Makiha talks to Te Puia about one of its unwanted neighbours and finds out what's happening with the controversial building and piece of land.

A rundown hotel that sits at the entrance to Rotorua is being pulled down, much to the delight of the neighbouring world-famous tourist attraction.

The Silver Oaks Hotel Geyserland on

