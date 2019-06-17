Auckland commuters, traffic congestion throughout the city's motorway system is starting to increase but breakdowns are forcing further delays.

A breakdown is blocking the left lane of northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway after Ellerslie, with delays stretching back to Mt Wellington.

Heading southbound, traffic is heavy from Newmarket to Greenlane, again from Manukau to Takanini and a crash clear of lanes after Hill Rd.

Elsewhere on the Southwestern Motorway, a breakdown in the centre median near the Roscommon Rd off-ramp could cause delays heading north. Traffic is also heavy approaching Neilson St.

Advertisement

In the opposite direction of the Southwestern, traffic is heavy approaching the Southern Link.

The Northern Motorway has heavy transport approaching the Harbour Bridge for southbound traffic and heavy traffic between Esmonde Rd and Upper Harbour Highway for northbound traffic.

There is a queue for the Northern Link heading southbound on the Northwestern Motorway, meanwhile, traffic is heavy between Rosebank Rd and Te Atatu Rd, again at Lincoln Rd.