We might think it is a modern problem, but Auckland suffered a housing crisis, or at least a "scarcity of houses" a century ago.

The problem was so serious in 1919, just months after the end of World War I, that the Herald ran an eight-part series on the topic.

Headlines in the series included "Demand exceeds supply", "Position grows acute", "Present costs prohibitive", and "Difficulties of builders".

Soldiers were returning from the war, a surge of British immigration was anticipated, building materials had increased sharply in price and carpenters' wages had risen too.

Sixteen years before the 1935 election

