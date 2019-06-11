A dispute between two respectable married women of the King Country turned ugly when a saucy postcard was viewed as a libellous accusation that one had cheated on her husband.

Relations between Priscella Heath and Nellie Collett, both of Mokauiti about 30km south of Te Kuiti, had been strained for some time when in 1919 they appeared in the Magistrate's Court.

New Zealand Truth pegged the "lampooned lady" and her libellous neighbour as "perfect lydies".

The row ended up costing the Heath family the equivalent, in today's currency, of more than $12,000 in penalty and court-imposed costs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Heath was found

Related articles: