Heath was foundto have published a libel against her neighbour, in the form of a risque postcard in an envelope which was sent to her husband, although he handed it to his wife unopened.
On the envelope was written, "Hard luck you cannot trust your wife out of your sight".
The card was headed "The Girl Question" and carried a series of pictures depicting a couple, a kiss, and a man wheeling a baby's pram.
Across the picture of the woman's face appeared the name Nellie Collett. The man was labelled F. Hose - a married farmer and neighbour of the Colletts.
When Nellie Collett saw the card she sued Priscella Health, her husband William and their son Willie.
Collett told the court Willie Heath had come to her house to ask if her husband had received the card. Willie had stated he posted the card himself, although his mother had thought of burning it, but then decided to let it go as a bit of fun.
Her treatment of Nellie Collett had verged on persecution.
She had tried to avoid liability by making untrue statements and inducing her children to give untrue accounts.
The magistrate said Parliament had held that damages were due to any woman if allegations were made concerning her chastity, although no actual damage had been done. He ordered the Heath family to pay a penalty of £100 (worth about $10,000 today) with £24 costs.