Emergency services are responding to a serious water incident at Sandy Bay just north of Whangarei.

The police event media publisher says the call out involved a sudden death but police are refusing to comment at this stage.

St John ambulance said it was a water incident in Matapouri involving one patient and no transport was required. They received the call at 4.20pm and sent three units.

"For more details refer to Police."

A police spokesman said all emergency services were called to the scene, at Matapouri Beach in the Whangarei district, shortly after 4.30pm.

Police, fire and ambulance are still at the scene.

"We cannot comment any further at this stage," a police spokesman told the Herald.

A local woman told Stuff beachgoers had helped pull a man from the water following a surfing incident.

She came home and saw a fire truck and two ambulances at the beach.