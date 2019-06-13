Outgoing Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf received glowing tributes from the Government ministers and his public sector boss who thanked him for his leadership at a farewell function tonight in the Beehive.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and State Services Commission Peter Hughes both paid tribute to Makhlouf's eight years of service, but both acknowledged the unusual circumstances they were in.

Hughes, his employer, has ordered an inquiry into Makhlouf's actions and advice to Robertson during Budget week which is being conducted by Deputy State Services Commissioner John Ombler.

What was originally described by Makhlouf as a systematic hack on the Treasury

