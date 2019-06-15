A mother and her 6-month-old daughter were forced to take a DNA paternity test to avoid Oranga Tamariki "uplifting" the baby - despite the fact the man the agency believed had fathered the child was in prison at the time she was conceived.

The woman was so fearful of losing her daughter that she went on the run with her baby. She had previously lost custody of a son she had with the man, who had a history of violent offending.

The latest shocking revelation comes as Oranga Tamariki is increasingly underfire for its processes. Three Government ministers are heading

