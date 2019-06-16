On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Some of the properties were over a century old and the revelations have raisedquestions about how we value the city's heritage.
Real Estate Institute chief Bindi Norwell said the demolitions reflected the costs associated with new government regulations around rental properties.
"We are hearing a number of stories around the country from landlords who are selling their rental property ahead of the insulation deadline of July 1 as the cost is too prohibitive to bring older properties up to the new standards.
In 2016, the Herald reported that a grand, century-old Mediterranean-inspired house at number 62 had been knocked down and transformed into a 30-lot parking area.
The owner leased the 746sq m property to Wilson Parking and since then three other nearby homes have followed a similar fate.
Across the road, a historic boarding house at number 75 - which was bought in 2016 for $3m - was bulldozed several years ago and is now run by Wilson Parking.
Over the road again is an 18-site carpark across numbers 78 and 80.
The homes, which dated to 1910, were pulled down recently to make way for the carpark.
Their owner, Auckland real estate agent and auctioneer Mark Sumich, said it was more viable to bulldoze the run-down properties and earn money from parking than spend huge money bringing them up to required standards.