Red tape and growing pressure on Auckland's scarce parking spaces is being blamed for the decision to bulldoze old homes and turn them into carparks.

The Herald reported on Thursday that four historic Remuera Rd properties had been bulldozed, levelled and transformed into commercial parking.

The properties are all within a stone's throw of each other at 62, 75, 78 and 80 Remuera Rd, and have a combined value of nearly $10 million.

The street is the gateway to one of the country's rare $2m suburbs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some of the properties were over a century old and the revelations have raised

Related articles: