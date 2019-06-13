COMMENT

Paul Goldsmith's opinion piece on road safety and the Government's plan to save lives on the road (NZ Herald, June 11) was riddled with inaccuracies. I'm setting the record straight.

Goldsmith says the Government is proposing radical reductions in speed limits across the country. This is not true. Our Government has no intention to reduce the speed limit on the vast bulk of our roads. We are taking a balanced approach to making our roads safer – focusing on investing more in proven safety improvements, safe driving messages and investigating lower speed limits for the most dangerous

Related articles: