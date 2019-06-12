Secondary teachers have cancelled next week's planned strike following talks with the Government.

The Post Primary Teachers Association this morning confirmed Monday's regional rolling strike was canned.

"A ministerial forum took place last week to break the impasse in negotiations for teachers' collective agreement negotiations," Jack Boyle, PPTA president, said.

"Those talks were very productive and we are pleased to be in a position to call off the strikes."

His comments come after spokeswoman Liz Robinson told the Herald last week that strikes would be off, a day after the talks were held between Education Minister Chris Hipkins, the PPTA and the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI).

The talks came after teachers refused to teach Year 9 students as part of the rolling strike.

Secondary teachers have cancelled a planned strike, Jack Boyle, president of the PPTA says. Photo / John Borren

The move was the first step in a month-long series of industrial actions that would have led to teachers refusing to teach Year 10 students on Tuesday June 11, Year 11 on June 25 and Year 12 on July 2.

A week of regional strikes was also planned for next week, beginning on Monday June 17.