COMMENT

The relationship between the Green Party and New Zealand First is somewhat akin to that of Kermit and Miss Piggy from The Muppets.

The Greens (Kermit) play nicely, singing about rainbows, when along comes NZ First and karate chops them.

When it is not karate chopping them, NZ First pretends Kermit does not exist at all.

The Miss Piggy in this equation has a shameless tendency to crow loudly when it manages to block a Green Party policy (such as a capital gains tax) but to try to take all the credit when the Greens manage to squeak something

