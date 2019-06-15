Landlords are getting pickier about who they want living in their rental properties. Pets are already banned by many. But now they have their sights set on another demographic. Carmen Hall investigates.

''Kids are the new pets'' that some landlords don't want living in their properties, a Tauranga rental agency owner says.

The revelation has added fuel to the fire for two mothers who feel families with children are being discriminated against.

One has an autistic child and had applied for 50 homes in the past two months, before securing one through a friend of a friend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The mothers believed

Related articles: