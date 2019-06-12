Nearly every night Paula Wineti and Dawn Lee hear cars tooting or tyres screeching as people navigate the intersection closest to their homes. Lee has a first aid kit on hand in case of emergencies. They estimate there are three or four near-misses at the Pukuatua St and Amohau St, Rotorua intersection every week. The latest, on Tuesday night, left four people injured, two critically. Now residents are planning to do something about it. They talk to reporter Zizi Sparks about what they'd like to see done.

A two-car crash which critically injured two people has prompted nearby residents to

Related articles: