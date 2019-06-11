A person is in a critical condition after a crash that has closed Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel.

The tunnel, a main link between the city and the eastern suburbs, has been closed in both directions for more than an hour.

Motorists are being asked to detour through Newtown or to head around the bays.

Buses are also experiencing delays, and Wellington Airport is advising customers catching a flight to plan ahead.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just after 6am.

A spokesperson said fire crews freed a person who was trapped in the vehicle and they have been taken to Wellington Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is on site.