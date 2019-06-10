Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash in Mt Eden that put three people in hospital.

Two women and an 11-year-old girl were hurt in the crash at the intersection of Dominion and Milton Rds.

The girl and a woman, 35, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Starship and Auckland Hospitals respectively.

A 43-year-old woman who received moderate injuries was also taken to Auckland Hospital.

They remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police want anyone who may have seen a white Nissan people mover in Mt Eden before 7.30pm on Friday to get in contact.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich says no charges have been laid at this stage.

"There are a number of enquiries under way at the moment and it will take time for a thorough investigation to be completed."

No one was killed in the horrific smash, which happened when a people mover smashed into a smaller car waiting at the stop sign on Milton Rd.

Both cars then ploughed at high speed onto Dominion Rd, where two more cars were hit.

Police say it is still too soon to comment on the cause of the crash.

A witness said there was "a terrible big blast" at the moment of impact.

Another witness said some of the people hovering near the horrendous crash were "bawling their eyes out".

"Three cars ripped apart are still in the middle of the road and another is parked on the side of the road," the witness said.

St John Ambulance shift supervisor Greg Scott told Newstalk ZB 10 people were injured: two each with critical, serious or moderate injuries, and four with minor injuries.

• Anyone with information about the crash are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ewen Settle on 021 191 2616.