Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has taken aim at New Zealand's Islamic community over the Christchurch mosque shootings that claimed the lives of 51 people.

Just days after the attack, Tamaki hit out at Jacinda Ardern and the Government for organising the Islamic call to prayer being broadcast across the country.

Speaking to Al Jazeera's 101 East, the self-proclaimed Bishop blamed the alleged shooter's actions on a "clash of cultures" and said those who follow the Islamic faith needed to "respect the host country".

"You're coming to my country, and therefore you respect the host country.

Advertisement

"After a term in being here, you run your life and your values and your religion like you did where you came from - that's disingenuous to the foundations of the countries that have been built over [the] years."

Tamaki also challenged the rhetoric New Zealand can live peacefully as a multicultural society.

"I think it's naive to think different cultures could happily and harmoniously live together. I think that's a bit naive and almost ignorant.

"The immigrations of new people that come in and grow, and they have firm beliefs and ideologies. Now we've seen the results of that."

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has taken aim at New Zealand's Islamic community over the Christchurch mosque shootings that claimed the lives of 51 people.

In March, Tamaki hit out at the call to prayer and two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives.

Taking to Twitter he said: "Hold on a mo..On Friday..at least for a moment NZ will become a Muslim Nation..2min of silence is ok but th Islamic Prayer will sound? it contains this line '..there is no God but Allah' well I Disagree..'Jesus Christ' is th only True God..This is Not US!"

Hold on a mo..On Friday..at least for a moment NZ will become a Muslim Nation..2min of silence is ok but th Islamic Prayer will sound? it contains this line “..there is no God but Allah” well I Disagree..”Jesus Christ “ is th only True God..This is Not US! pic.twitter.com/gZFhWIic2q — Bishop Brian Tamaki (@BishopTamaki) March 21, 2019

Tamaki said in March the announcement of the Muslim call to prayer was an abuse of Jacinda Ardern's Prime Ministerial power.

"This is Offensive to all True Christians in Aotearoa ... Our National Identity is at stake.

"PM Jacinda Ardern has abused her Prime Ministerial decree in allowing 'Allah as the only true God' to be sounded in Muslim prayer across the airwaves in our nation tomorrow."

Tamaki also attacked the Government in April for its swift gun reforms and its social media restrictions claiming they were "limiting free speech".