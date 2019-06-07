A 42-year-old man faces multiple charges after a major emergency operation at Whenuapai Air Force Base involving bomb threats.

The man, who has not been named, was charged in relation to burglary, threats made and two counts of unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

Police say he is due to appear before the Waitākere District Court this afternoon.

A police spokesman said as this matter was now before the courts, police were unable to comment further.

Earlier this week, a source at the base told the Herald a man had driven his car into a hangar and made bomb threats.

A NZ Defence Force spokesperson said any intrusion into a New Zealand Defence Force camp or base was "a matter of concern" and an investigation had been launched.

However, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team had found no explosives at the scene, the spokesperson said yesterday.