COMMENT:

Pessimism and cynicism in politics have had their way for far too long. Surely, breathtaking Naivety deserves a chance. Now would seem as good a time as any to try some simplistic solutions, such as ending the confrontational basis of politics.

The current system is bad for the politicians, as it rewards their worst behaviour. It's bad for us, if only for the terrible example it sets to pre-schoolers. It's bad for the country, as our social ills continue to mount while they bicker over trivialities. And it's bad for the world, as issues that will have equal impact

