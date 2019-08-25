On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Darroch complained to the Health and Disability Commissioner, who referred the complaint to the Dental Council of New Zealand.
The council found the dentist at that clinic, which the Herald has chosen not to name, was competent and the clinic's advertising was not misleading because a dentist is allowed to carry out orthodontic work.
"We are appalled. My son endured much more time and grief in the hands of [the clinic] than what was discussed during the initial consultation."
Through his lawyer, Harry Waalkens, QC, the dentist said he had hundreds of happy patients every year and he "utterly rejected" the suggestion the advertising was misleading.
A specialist orthodontist is a dentist with three additional years of training through a Doctor of Clinical Dentistry.
NZAO president Dr Kieran O'Neill said the association repeatedly supported orthodontist and public complaints about dentists referring to themselves as orthodontists or performing specialist orthodontic services.
"There are patients and parents who are unaware their dentist isn't an orthodontist and by omission, they think they are.
"You wouldn't ask your doctor to do brain surgery on you. That's what the public have to be aware of. These people are not trained to do complex work."
Dentists receive about 80 hours of orthodontic training whereas orthodontists receive 5000 hours, including treating complex patients.
"Legally they're able to do orthodontics, but whether they're competent is another story.
"It's a big problem in some cases, in some practices, in some cities and others are not. It tends to be recidivist dentists or dental practices."
University of Otago Professor of Orthodontics Dr Mauro Farella said the system needed improving and there needed to be more opportunity for dentists to do extra training once qualified.
The series: Part 1: Dentists doing orthodontics Part 2: Investigation, advertising and injury