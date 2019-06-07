Letter of the week

What about camber as a contributor to road accidents? I have noticed very often, while driving secondary roads, a series of bends in which the outer edge was raised above the inner. This is not just restricted to race tracks but is essential to driving at speed. Superelevation counteracts the force which tries to launch a car off the outside edge of the bend - centrifugal force. Then approach a bend which has flat or a negative banking, which does not oppose the centrifugal but puts it in overdrive. This is all the more dangerous if I fail to read the road at entry to the bend because of complacency. I wonder how many of our black spots are simply due to this engineering failure?

John O'Neill, Dargaville.



Mayoral race

In his column (NZ Herald, June 7), Simon Wilson advises that he has heard of a poll putting mayoral candidate Phil Goff 33 per cent ahead of me.

I have heard that same poll said Goff was 90 per cent ahead of me. Simon should report the facts – Goff is actually 90 per cent ahead.

But here's the problem: There are no facts and this is just hearsay. You have to report on facts, rather than innuendo.

In October last year, Simon advised that I could not stand for mayor because I did not have an organisation nor the funds to run a campaign. He was wrong.

Simon has been interviewed on National Radio saying I don't like cycleways. That's just not true.

He has also written an article comparing me to US President Donald Trump and Goff to Hillary Clinton. Firstly, I am not white; secondly, I do not like casinos; thirdly, I'm not a billionaire; and fourthly, my wife sold my golf clubs a long time ago.

And Simon knows this. I have talked to him about it.

John Tamihere, Auckland mayoral candidate.



Budget leak

I am concerned at the emotive spin used by commentators and the Government regarding the furore over the Treasury "leak" of the Budget. Terms such as "exploiting" the search feature of a website, "gaining a backdoor" entry to a website.

Doesn't everybody use the built-in search engine of a website to quickly locate what they are interested in, rather than plough through cumbersome menus in the hope you're navigating to the right level?

Plain and simple the easy access of the Budget details on the Treasury website is down to unbelievably sloppy coding.

This should be the sole focus of an investigation. It begs the question, what other sensitive data is at risk on government websites?

Richard Green, Takapuna.



Drums of war

I was born in England but I fear for its future if pride, based on the days when they could paint much of the world pink on the map, is allowed to take over.

I fear that, if the Brits continue to meddle with Brexit, they are asking for disaster (not that I'm very proud of the slavish way they treated their Commonwealth members).

What they don't seem to take into account is that from 1400 on, European countries were constantly at war (Austria, Sweden, Norway, Bohemia to name a few). These were before the two world wars, which has surely taught us that war is a terrible thing. This evening's news reminding us about D-Day 75 years ago has surely warned us that war could be just around the corner.

Since the era of the euro, there has been comparative peace in Europe, even with Britain. The euro seems to have kept peace, even with those across the Channel. I beg Britain to stop playing with fire.

Diane Percy, Sandringham.



DIY chequebooks

I am not a lawyer, but looking through the current legislation (Bills of Exchange Act 1908, Cheques Act 1960) leads me to understand that cheques do not have to come from bank-issued chequebooks, but that any piece of paper with the required information written on it (name, signature, date, amount, account number, etc.) can serve as a cheque. If that's the case, then people who still want cheques can write up their own or get someone with a computer to print off a small stack of them to make a booklet. There's a small business opportunity for someone: Personalised chequebooks.

The recipient may well want to inquire with the bank the cheque is being drawn on to confirm the transaction, and that can slow the process down; in my experience (one cheque so far this century) that can happen even for bank-issued cheques.

Morgan L Owens, Manurewa.



Drivers on phones

Have we yet had enough accidents or deaths to implement the three-strikes law and loss of licence for phone use while driving?

These government decision-makers seem to like to take their time for such simple decisions. Years ago, the problem was voiced, yet nothing got done.

There are no downsides unless you love to see victims of others' inattention.

The upsides are less grief due to fewer accidents; lower insurance premiums; higher intake of fines easing our current tax burden; fewer work vans running red lights, while being glued to the phone, scaring the hell out of pedestrians starting to cross.

If they can't follow the road code, then surely, three strikes it is, mate.

René Blezer, Taupō.



A quick word

It is to be hoped the residents adjoining Lake Pupuke (Weekend Herald, June 1) are as keen to have a public walkway around the whole lake for families with prams to enjoy, as they are to drain the lake?

Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

Lizzie Marvelly's column in Saturday's Herald reads in such a negative way, it seems as though she can't stand men.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Why would any governing party with a conscience introduce two entirely opposite scenarios? Wellbeing gives. Cannabis takes away.

Russell McKenzie, Papamoa Beach.

As a cyclist I don't think Julie Anne Genter is in any position to comment on highway safety. Roads are generally safe, it is more often the nut behind the wheel who is the cause of road crashes.

A J Petersen, Kawerau.

I was interested in plans to reduce the speed - and disgusted at the objections by the AA and truck owners concerned about losing revenue. It's frightening driving on a major road with massive trucks charging past at high speed, leaving cars shaking in their wind and blinded by spray from wet roads.

N Lever, Royal Oak.

Currently, I am driving in Germany where the drivers are courteous, defensive and patient. As soon as I arrive back in NZ, I am impacted by Kiwi drivers: rude, aggressive, impatient, and entitled. No prizes for guessing which country has the lower road toll.

Jules Riding, Whangārei.

The 75th commemoration of the D-Day landings not only excluded the two nations which suffered most at the hands of the Axis powers, Russia and China, without whose sacrifice the war might very well have been lost, but included Germany among those invited to attend.

M Evans, Tamaki.

The number of cycling deaths on New Zealand roads so far this year stands at nine, two more than for the whole of last year. Perhaps it is time to introduce a speed limit for cyclists of 20km/h in urban areas and 40km/h on the open road. Come on Julie Anne Genter: Let's do this.

John Innes, Remuera.

It is disappointing to realise that some landlords have still not complied with the National initiative of three years ago - that all rental properties must be properly insulated.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

When I am asked for the 20th or 30th time how I am, I usually mutter under my breath: "You don't really want to know."

June Krebs, Sunnyhills.