Tamati dragged her along the ground through the waiting room and into the foyer, before releasing her and leaving her on the floor.
Her top was ripped from the neckline to the chest and in the process received a scratch to her neck.
Hospital staff came to the woman's aid and helped her back into the Emergency Department.
Tamati was arrested in Napier later that day.
Hawke's Bay District Health Board executive director of people and quality Kate Coley said the hospital "has a zero tolerance policy toward violence and bullying".
"The DHB has security personnel working 24/7 on site providing valuable support to all departments to help maintain a safe environment for staff, visitors and patients.
"Within the health service setting, staff who work on the frontline can be confronted with unacceptable behaviours for a number of reasons - whether that be due to a person being very unwell, or under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
"The DHB has in place a number of policies to support staff and minimise harm towards them, while at the same time maximising care and safety of patients. This includes a safe restraints policy, which staff are trained in," she said.
Coley said the DHB was considering new training opportunities and environmental changes, to further support its zero tolerance policies.
Judge Bridget Mackintosh labelled Tamati's behaviour as "serious".
"There's a lot of stresses and strains in a hospital and people don't need this brutish behaviour," she said.