A woman waiting to see an emergency doctor at Hawke's Bay Hospital was dragged along the floor and out of the emergency department by her partner in front of horrified onlookers.

Laddie Paora Te Apatu Tamati, 31, pleaded guilty in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday to a charge of assault over the May 4 incident.

Tamati had accompanied his partner to Hawke's Bay Hospital but once they were in the ED waiting room walked over and then "stood over her".

He grabbed her by the front collar of her hoodie and yanked her so hard by the scruff that

