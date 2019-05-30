The Government is backing Taranaki's "just transition" to a low-emission future with funding for a new energy centre to be based in the region.

Today's Budget included $27 million for an energy development centre, aimed at clean and renewable energy sources, along with a further $20m over four years allocated for energy technology research.

Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said the centre would work closely with industry to test and trial technologies across a range of new energy forms such as offshore wind, hydrogen, solar, batteries, geothermal and waste-to-energy.

The announcements come after the Government's decision to end new deep-sea oil and gas exploration permits caused an outcry in Taranaki, which relied on the industry for an estimated 4340 full-time jobs, along with $1.57 billion of the region's total GDP.

The new research fund would explore green energy areas like organic photovoltaics, super conductors, nanotechnologies and inductive power.

More fresh science funding – $25m over four years – would be targeted at helping solve New Zealand's agriculture emissions headache, with methane and other pollutants from farming making up around half of the country's greenhouse gas inventory.

Overall, the Budget allocated around $106m of operating funding over four years and $50.6m capital into innovation, with initiatives to support businesses to become more productive and develop high-value, low-emissions products.

A total $25.5m over four years specifically went toward growing start-ups.

"Having sustained support will mean that innovators can more effectively commercialise science and research and turn ideas into products and services which can then be successfully brought to market," Woods said.

Headline spends in the Science and Innovation portfolio included just over $300m for the Strategic Science Investment Fund; just under $223m for R&D growth grants; $223m, $117m, $79m, $40m for the Endeavour, Health Research, Marsden and Partnered Research funds respectively; just under $100m for the National Science Challenges; and just over $113m for Callaghan Innovation.

The Government had a target to invest 2 per cent of New Zealand's GDP into R&D by 2027.