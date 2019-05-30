Gulf proposals stretch far and wide

Some might not be aware that proposals for the Hauraki Gulf cover an area of 1,200,000 ha; which is actually three times the area of the gulf.

Two-thirds of the area affected will actually be outside the gulf, far beyond the Great and Little Barrier islands and south to Whangamatā. Some communities will lose out. For example, farmers will be expected to reduce their pollutant run-off, urban ratepayers will be expected to pay increased rates for reducing stormwater pollution; residential property developers (and buyers) will pay more for reducing pollution from earthworks; and commercial and recreational fishermen will be expected to accept ever-shrinking areas.

One key policy proposal is to massively extend Marine Reserves (now called Marine Protected Areas or MPAs). I am a keen recreational fisherman and concerned this will prevent access for fishing in some highly valued fishing areas.

A 2016 survey by the NZ Marine Research Foundation, estimated 700,000 New Zealanders fish in the sea in one year. That means at least 260,000 Aucklanders participate in recreational fishing. Not all keen no doubt, but it is obviously a very popular pastime.

The idea is being promoted that MPAs will increase fish life enough to justify the loss of fishing areas; but this is not true, as most of the increase in fish will be within MPAs and any spill over to other areas will not be enough to equal the loss of prime fishing places.

Those negatively affected will need to stand up for their rights.

Rex Beer, Whangaparāoa.



Climate change

It's interesting to see young people getting out and protesting about climate change. The message seems to be: "Why doesn't somebody do something?"

That's very easy to ask but there are few sensible answers. Maybe it's time for some small achievable, targeted goals with easy deadlines.

For example, total electrification of the main trunk line by 2022. That's three years to get a fleet of modern electric locomotives carrying freight and passengers between Wellington and Auckland.

After electrifying the line in the 80s, Kiwirail has returned to its dirty diesel habits and somehow thinks this is the way forward. The arguments put forward for this dinosaur thinking are totally self-centred, without a thought for the community or the environment. When decisions like this need to be made, it's time to start considering the future, not just selfish expediency.

Burning diesel when electricity runs on a dedicated line directly above a dedicated rail is just plain silly.

Maurice Robertson, Torbay.



Mouths of babes

Hylton Le Grice's comments on children protesting climate change being tutored could not be further from the truth.

My daughter taught me about the issues facing our world. She had been researching online the subject of water and found some very alarming facts. She shared her research with her classmates. There is lots of discussion on Facebook among young people about the issue of climate change. Our young people have the motivation, time and resources to find out for themselves.

If we are prepared to listen to them and allow them to share with us their concerns, it is surprising how well informed and caring many young people are. They are the next generation of voters, so governments (and parents) need to start listening.

S Hansen, Hastings.



Teacher claims

What's wrong with the New Zealand education system will not be fixed by paying all teachers more money. Teachers vary in their effectiveness in promoting growth in student achievement. Some teachers undoubtedly deserve more money; some however should be paid less.

The short-sighted teacher unions need to "wake up" to the fact that not all teachers are equally capable and that merit pay is not of the devil! Other professions recognise merit through remuneration so how come the education policy makers and teacher unions just don't get it?

Teachers unhappy with their current pay and conditions only need to look as far as their unions to understand why a teaching career is not first choice among today's brightest and best young people.

Shane Kennedy, retired principal, Wattle Downs.



Free speech

I commend and appreciate Rachel Stewart for her column on free speech and the nervousness of many people, particularly the right-leaning, about being classified as "extremist", racist, bigoted and inferior in intellect and moral authority for having independent opinion from the "woke" left. Hate speech legislation apparently looms and there is nothing more subjective. Once a particular line is taken as "correct" politically and socially, which is increasingly the case in New Zealand, fear of stepping over that line will constrain genuine opinion and debate and drive it underground. Very brave Rachel, thank you.

June Kearney, West Harbour.



Budget leak

So Simon Bridges receives some confidential information on the Budget ahead of time, by whatever means, acts like a kid over it, and then calls for the Finance Minister to resign. What a dunce.

He needs to take on his own advice ahead of the next election, otherwise National aren't going to get anywhere close to 60 seats next year.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.



Rural roads

Hunua MP Andrew Bayly (NZ Herald, May 29) claims Auckland Transport has "refused" to provide the Franklin Local Board with copies of submissions on the proposed speed limits bylaw. In fact, it has been explained to Franklin and other local boards that due to the sheer volume of submissions received (more than 11,000), that analysis is just not available right now. All submissions will be released publicly in due course.

Franklin Local Board representatives heard, and accepted, that at a meeting convened by the Deputy Mayor just last week.

Mr Bayly is clearly also unaware that Franklin Local Board has made a very supportive submission in favour of lowering speeds to reduce the tragic harm caused by crashes on rural roads in particular.

Wally Thomas, Auckland Transport.



AT criticism

It was interesting to read the opinion piece by the MP for Hunua, Andrew Bayly, criticising Auckland Transport. Most of his points are completely correct and I agree, AT is arrogant and out of control. However, Bayly and his electorate need reminding it was the National Party who created the beast of Auckland Transport with support from Act.

​I suggest Bayly writes a piece on the failures of his National Government for allowing Auckland Council and Auckland Transport to be created against the strong protest of most Aucklanders and those living in his Hunua electorate.​

​Jon Reeves, Māngere East​.



AT submissions

Hunua MP Andrew Bayley (My problem with Auckland Transport – NZ Herald, June 29 2019) is absolutely right to take Auckland Transport (AT) to task over its refusal to provide the Franklin Local Board with details on the outcome of public consultation.

My resolution to "request Auckland Transport provide feedback to elected members on the results of public consultation, including for and against proposals" was passed (not unanimously) at the council's April 14 Finance and Performance Committee.

This is not an option but a requirement of AT that we, as shareholders, have set.

Desley Simpson, JP, Councillor for Auckland, Ōrākei Ward.



Sugar tax

When I crack open a can of Coke and drink it, I derive no small benefit in terms of individual pleasure; I might even let out an "ahhh". At the same time, I incur certain costs (to my teeth, my stomach and so forth). However, it is a balance. A consumption tax will likely lead to me drinking less, which means less harm - but it also means less pleasure. One can only hope the Government is incorporating the foregone benefits, as well as the reduced harms, of reduced consumption into its decision-making. If one only looked at harms, we'd ban driving as well.

Zhivan Alach, Avondale.



Short & Sweet

On children

We have around 6400 children in state care, another 2000 who are homeless and 140 currently on remand. Where are the parents?

L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

On produce

Auckland will become a city of houses without market gardens and food producers. In future, we will sit in our houses starving or buying imported food at exorbitant prices.

June Krebs, Sunnyhills.

On Budget

In seeking to create political mayhem, the National Party is prepared to create economic risk to New Zealand.

David Willetts, Devonport.

On Everest

To reword what victorious Hillary said in 1953: "The bastard is knocking them off".

Chris Kiwi, Mount Albert.

On strikes

Our present Government is being unfairly pressured to remedy probably decades of neglect and indifference in just a couple of years.

A P Holman, Northcote Pt.

Why is Jacinda not front and centre, supporting her embattled minister with all the teacher unrest? She is missing in action.

John Oliver, Remuera.

On schools

From the outset of "Tomorrow's Schools" 30 years ago the outcome was predictable.

Schools in prosperous districts have lawyers, accountants and other professionals

on their boards of trustees to help run the schools. How many schools in, say, Northland

have this expertise?

Geoff Barlow, Remuera.