A man has been charged over a serious assault at an Auckland petrol station which left another person critically injured.

The incident took place about 6.30pm on Monday after two men got into a verbal altercation outside a Silverdale petrol station.

The victim approached the other man and was struck in the face, falling and hitting his head, Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray said.

The other man then put the victim in the recovery position before leaving the petrol station.

A Z Energy spokeswoman said the incident occurred outside the Z station in Silverdale.

Police today said a 20-year-old man had since been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure.

He is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on May 31.