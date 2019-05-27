The National Party claims it has obtained top secret details of Thursday's Budget, including that the Government would spend $1.3 billion in defence.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says information acquired by the National Party was not a leak.

National have released an "overview of the votes" they say is from this Thursday's Budget.

Votes mean what the Government is allocating to different areas of its overall spending allocation.

Any leak of Budget information ahead of its release day would be a matter of great concern to the Government, as the information is financially sensitive.

However National leader Simon Bridges is refusing to describe the incident as a leak.

Asked if this was a cock up, or a conspiracy – meaning was it a deliberate leak or an accident – Bridges would only say it shows a "loose, incompetent Government".

When pressed if the information was leaked, he would not say.

"What we have done with the information we have given you, is put together what we have from the information to protect how and what information we have."

The information includes $1.3 billion for the purchase of assets in Vote Defence Force in 2019/2020 – this is up $641 million compared to last year, according to Bridges.

"This has nothing to do with the Government's wellbeing priorities. It shows the Prime Minister has yet again had to throw her principles out the window to buy off Winston," Bridges said

Winston Peters, leader of NZ First, is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Fellow NZ First MP Ron Mark is the Minister of Defence.

Peters claims Nats' details 'utterly fake'

Winston Peters told the Herald that every figure used by Bridges was "utterly fake, false, and will be proven so on Thursday".

"His credibility is utterly shot by these sorts of statements.

"He's got them all wrong, you name it and I'll tell you which one's wrong," Peters said.

Bridges said the spending on defence made a mockery of the Government's inability to settle the teachers' strike and refusal to fund more for dentistry.

"There's money for tanks but not for teachers, there's money for trees but not for teeth."

National said the documents also showed that how much the Government plans to spend on Forestry has doubled - with will be an extra $139 million, for a total of $277 million in the first year.

"There will also be $744 million for DHBs," Bridges said.

"That will be barely enough to cover business as usual cost pressures including deficits, let alone new initiatives. This clearly won't be enough to cover all of the promises made by the Government."

National released the information just before Labour's weekly caucus meeting.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was already inside – although he was seen leaving the meeting soon after National released the information.

But Leader of the House, Chris Hipkins, said: "I wouldn't imagine they would have much in the way of details, we certainly haven't given them details".

"The National Party claims a lot of things. I haven't seen any evidence that they have actually got anything."

He said it was a matter for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Minister for Children and Internal Affairs Tracey Martin said she had not seen the figures purported to be from Budget 2019 but would recognise them if they were correct.

She said it would be a problem if they were correct Budget figures.

"That would be a problem for the public service, for Ministerial Services, if that's what's out and about."

Martin called it a "fascinating hypocrisy" for the National Party to be touting what could be a leak when it went to so much trouble to track down the leaker of Bridges' expenses last year.

"They are aiding and abetting something which, if they were in government, they would be freaking out about."

Forestry Minister Shane Jones declined to comment on the Budget figures quoted by National, saying that speaking about them before the leader would mean "certain death".

This is not the first time National has obtained sensitive Government information.

Last month, National were leaked a Cabinet paper on the issue of legalising cannabis from Justice Minister Andrew Little.

It contained four options for a referendum at the 2020 election on the decriminalisation of cannabis for recreational use.

In late December, National revealed to The Herald it had been leaked elements of the Government's Budget Policy Statement ahead of its unveiling later that month.

Speaking to media ahead of his weekly caucus meeting, Bridges said the documents show the Government's priorities are in the wrong areas.

"This Budget may be many things, but it's ain't a Wellbeing Budget."

Bridges would not tell media how National got the information – "but I'm very confident in the information".

When pressed on if the information was leaked, he would not say.

"What done with the information we have given you, is put together what we have from the information to protect how and what information we have.

"But it is certainly information from the Budget."