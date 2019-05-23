The tramper who was reported missing near Lake Emily has been found uninjured and in good spirits.

Rangiora man Timothy Clements, 36, failed to return from his multi-day hike around Ashburton Lakes on Monday, and police yesterday announced a search had begun.

By this morning 28 Land Search and Rescue staff and volunteers were involved as well as two LandSaR dogs and a helicopter.

Clements was found by LandSAR around 10.35am today, police said in a statement.

Clements was dropped off at the start of the Te Aroha Track on Double Hill Run Rd on May 18.

He was due to get picked up at Lake Emily, south of Mt Hutt, on Monday morning, May 20, but did not arrive.

Police were notified that he was missing around 4.45pm on Monday.

Yesterday, 25 LandSAR volunteers were searching in the area, including two LandSAR dog handlers and a helicopter.

A police spokesperson said this morning that search efforts continued overnight, with six LandSAR volunteers staying the night in the bush, along with a LandSAR dog.

Police Search and Rescue staff were also searching along the Te Araroa Track near Lake Emily.