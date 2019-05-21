Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has been allocated a security escort after receiving threats that were deemed by police to be serious enough to warrant an escort.

It is understood the threat level has been escalated, following an interview where ACT MP David Seymour said she was a menace to freedom because of her views on hate speech.

The police have deemed the threats she has received as a serious enough threat that warrants the extra security.

The extra security would be made up of police, who will work with parliamentary security.

The security escort will be on hand when she is in Auckland, as well as when she is in Wellington and out anywhere public.

She won't, however, have the security escort when she is within Parliament.

It is not known at this time how long the extra security would be with Ghahraman.

The only other MP in New Zealand who receives a security escort is the Prime Minister.

