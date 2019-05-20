One person is being transported to hospital following a serious crash in Takanini, Auckland.

Emergency services have been forced to close Mill Rd following the two-car collision which took place between Popes Rd and Airfield Rd around 3.50pm.

"Mill Rd is currently closed between Popes Rd and Airfield Rd while the serious crash unit examines the scene," police said in a statement.

"Traffic is being diverted through Popes Rd and police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

"Delays are expected while the scene is examined and we appreciate motorists' cooperation during the evening commute."

Auckland Transport is advising motorists in the area to expect delays and follow the diversions of emergency services at the scene.