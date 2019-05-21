The March terror attack in Christchurch, which took the lives of 51 people, thrust New Zealand well and truly in the international spotlight for reasons unfamiliar to most Kiwis.

The tragedy had the potential to damage the country's reputation, but it appears that New Zealand's international standing has not been harmed by the horrific events on March 15.

In fact, how New Zealand responded to the shooting may have actually enhanced it.

Data from Tourism NZ, Education NZ and Immigration New Zealand shows international interest in New Zealand was not depressed as a result of the attacks.

In the short term, international visitor numbers did take a small hit in March – in part, due to the attacks.

Figures from Statistics NZ show the number of international arrivals in the two weeks after the attack was down compared to the same time last year.

In the week ending March 24, there were 79,663 arrivals in New Zealand – in the same week the year prior, that number was 84,180.

The figures for the week after also show a drop in the number of visitors when compared with 2018.

"The 15 March 2019 mosque attacks in Christchurch may have had some impact on visitor numbers," Stats NZ's population specialist Brooke Theyers said.

However, he noted that the numbers would have likely been affected by the timing of the Easter holidays, which fell in late March in 2018 and in mid-April this year.

An armed police officer watching over the huge crowd at the vigil for the 50 victims of the terror attacks in Hagley Park. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But more detailed figures, from Tourism NZ, show the attack had practically no impact on would-be tourists' perception of New Zealand.

Every month, Tourism NZ updates its "Active Considerers" data – information kept on people who consider New Zealand to be a preferred destination for their next holiday.

Tourism NZ chief executive Stephen England-Hall said the data showed no evidence that there has been a statistically significant change in the number of consumers that want to visit New Zealand or are interested in New Zealand.

"If anything, the interest in New Zealand has actually increased."

He said it appears that the way New Zealand responded to the attacks, and the leadership shown from the Government "seems to be consistent with the way the world sees New Zealand".

"The world's view of New Zealand and New Zealanders is we're open and that we're welcoming and we're great hosts and that we are inclusive as a society; we're caring."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) manager of systems insights Richard Davies agrees.

"We're not seeing, experiencing or forecasting an impact on visitor numbers as a result of the Christchurch attacks."

In fact, according to Immigration NZ's marketing manager Greg Forsythe, there was an initial spike in registrations from people interested in living and working in New Zealand in the days after the attack.

There were 6457 registrations received in the 10 days from March 15-24 compared to 4844 for the preceding 10 days.

The largest numerical increase came from the United States (1165 compared to 674).

There was a significant increase in registrations from a number of predominantly Muslim countries, notably Pakistan which had 333 registrations since the attacks, compared to 65 in the 10 days beforehand.

Malaysia had 165 compared to 67 in the 10 days after the attack.



"This coincided with increased global media coverage of New Zealand resulting from the attacks and led to more people finding the New Zealand Now website," he said.

Immigration NZ, Forsythe said, had not observed any noticeable lifts in interest following terrorist activity in other parts of the world.

One Government agency that appeared to be quite worried about New Zealand's reputation being damaged after the attack was Education NZ.

A week after the attack, Education NZ paused all its digital global marketing, according to a recently released briefing.

The document also revealed it cancelled overseas events such as an education fair and that some students had withdrawn from some programmes.

It put a strategy in place to help soothe any concerns of would-be students overseas.

"Education NZ will engage with the international education sector about future strategies to reassure international markets that New Zealand continues to be an attractive, high-quality and welcoming study destination."

Civic vigil for Christchurch at Rotorua's Village Green. Photo / Stephen Parker

Education New Zealand Chief Executive Grant McPherson said although it was still too soon to see any long-term impact on enrolments or visa applications, it appeared the way that New Zealand responded following the terrorist attack has resonated with international audiences.

This was particularly noticeable in countries with large Muslim communities, he said.

"It seems to have largely reassured the international community that New Zealand continues to be safe and welcoming for international students."

McPherson said the Government received many emails and letters directly from students from countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan, wanting to find out more about studying in New Zealand and scholarships available to apply for.

It's a similar story when it comes to trade and international relations.

ExportNZ executive director Catherine Beard said she was not aware of any negative impacts the export sector has suffered since the attacks.

"I think in some ways it would have enhanced brand New Zealand. I think the leadership shown by the Prime Minister and the sensitivity with how she front footed that [helped]."

Foreign policy expert and former trade negotiator Charles Finny said it was unlikely New Zealand would face any blowback when it comes to its international relations with other countries.

"I think the way in which the Government handled the response has been a real exemplar for the world and New Zealand has earned a lot of respect and sympathy," he said.