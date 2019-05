Firefighters are working to free an injured driver trapped in a milk tanker that rolled on a rural Taranaki road.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said emergency services received a report the truck had rolled on Beaconsfield Rd near Stratford about 1.12pm.

Fire crews were on the scene and working to extricate the trapped driver, he said.

A police spokeswoman said the driver had serious injuries.

The crash was not blocking the road, she said.