Fire crews are battling a large house fire in Templeview, west of Hamilton.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Koromatua Rd at 3.20pm this afternoon after reports a one-and-a-half storey house was well ablaze.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Paul Radden said seven crews were still battling the fire and water tankers had to be called in due to it being non-reticulated.

Radden said the fire was well-involved when they arrived.

No one is understood to have been in the property at the time.