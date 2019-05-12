A male driver who appeared to be "heavily intoxicated" has been critically injured after crashing into a building in central Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the incident on Great North Rd in Western Springs at 9.26am today.

"It appears the male driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was heavily intoxicated," she said.

The man had crashed into a building between Motions Rd and St Lukes Rd.

Advertisement

He had been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

St John Ambulance said the driver had been critically injured in the crash.