Two people were critically injured in a stabbing early this morning after a large fight broke out at a tavern in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn.

A section of Great North Rd near Williamson Ave has been cordoned off after the incident just after 1am.

Police were called to the area at 1.15am after reports of fighting.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said the fight was "large" and began at the Grey Lynn Tavern.

"Those involved moved onto Great North Rd and continued fighting," he said.

"Two people sustained critical stab wounds during the fight and were taken to Auckland Hospital by friends.

"They have since undergone surgery and are stable."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the assault, with a scene examination underway this morning.

The road is currently closed between Crummer Rd and Williamson Ave and could be for the majority of the morning.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," said Baber.

Members of the public with any information about the incident are urged to contact The Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.