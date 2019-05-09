Police have started a homicide inquiry after a man died following a fight in Porirua this evening.

Emergency services were called to an address on Parumoana St where a man was found with serious injuries around 5.40pm, police said.

The victim was given medical treatment at the scene but died, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears said.

"The investigation is underway and police are working to understand the circumstances of the incident," Sears said.

"Anyone with information they believe may help police with their inquiries is urged to get in touch with Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.

"Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Meanwhile, Stuff reports a man who was stabbed at Te Rauparaha Park was the victim who died.

A witness said he was leaving a nearby fish and chip shop when he saw the fight taking place and ran over to help.

"It was too late," he said.

At the scene, the man's body appeared to be covered in black plastic under a pōhutukawa tree.