This week the Herald has told the harrowing stories of New Zealanders dying of cancer after spilling through the cracks of the system. Now, they want to ensure the same mistakes won't happen to others. Here are their calls for change:

Toni Adie-Kinraid, 37, from Dunedin is dying of bowel cancer after her doctor failed to take her alarming symptoms seriously in the three years leading up to her terminal diagnosis.

"I just want doctors to be properly held to account and I want to feel assured they learn from their mistakes."

To Toni Adie-Kinraid (centre), her daughters Ruby Adie-Kinraid, 5, and Anashai Kinraid, 17, and her husband Shaun are everything. Photo / Craig Baxter

Craig Gutry, 55, from Foxton, was told by several health professionals his severe symptoms and alarming family history were nothing to be concerned about. Now, he's dying of bowel cancer.

Advertisement

"Colonoscopies should be done as soon as someone presents to their doctor with serious symptoms."

By the time Craig was able to get a colonoscopy, he was terminal and his bowel cancer had spread to his lymph nodes, lungs and liver. Photo / Supplied

Karyn Robson, 38, from Christchurch is dying of lung cancer after she waited a year for a follow-up scan.

"Patients should be advised of all their options and referred for diagnostic scans quicker."

Karyn Robson, her late fiance Kris who died of bowel cancer, and her daughter, Danika. Photo / Supplied

Clifford Subritzky, 42, from Whangārei is dying of bowel cancer after being told his sickness couldn't be cancer – he would already be dead if it was.



"There needs to be more awareness out there so that doctors can be sure of what they are telling their patients. Also they need to listen to their patients," his wife Reanne said.

Clifford Subritzky (with wife Reanne and kids Zoe and Corey) is dying after a doctor told him he was too young to have bowel cancer. Photo / Supplied

Amy Williams, from Southland and Waikato, lost her mother to cancer in the womb after doctors failed to take her symptoms seriously. Her foster nana's breast cancer was missed despite regular screening.

Betters systems between DHBs and their departments are needed to ensure scans aren't lost, she said.

Amy with her foster nana Gail Railton whose breast cancer was missed in regular mammogram checks. Photo / Supplied

Melanie Schonewille, 47, waited six months to see a gynaecologist after a large mass was found inside her ovaries.

"It shouldn't take me turning up in the emergency department for action to finally taken. There needs to be a better triage system."

Whangārei woman Melanie Schonewille says she could not have coped without the support of her loving parents Karene Hogan and Ian Smith. Photo / Supplied

Mike Heiler, 42, had to move his family's life from Wanaka to Christchurch for better access to treatment after he was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer that had spread.

"There needs to be better access to treatment all over the country. Especially in the Lakes District where there's a growing population and the closest hospital is Dunedin."

Mike Heiler being treated in hospital. Photo / Supplied

Jess Fulford, Marlborough, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as a teen and is living cancer-free several years later. Her grandma wasn't so lucky.

"All New Zealanders should have access to the same treatment, regardless of their age."