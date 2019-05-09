This week the Herald has told the harrowing stories of New Zealanders dying of cancer after spilling through the cracks of the system. Now, they want to ensure the same mistakes won't happen to others. Here are their calls for change:
Toni Adie-Kinraid, 37, from Dunedin is dying of bowel cancer after her doctor failed to take her alarming symptoms seriously in the three years leading up to her terminal diagnosis.
"I just want doctors to be properly held to account and I want to feel assured they learn from their mistakes."
Craig Gutry, 55, from Foxton, was told by several health professionals his severe symptoms and alarming family history were nothing to be concerned about. Now, he's dying of bowel cancer.
"Colonoscopies should be done as soon as someone presents to their doctor with serious symptoms."
Karyn Robson, 38, from Christchurch is dying of lung cancer after she waited a year for a follow-up scan.
"Patients should be advised of all their options and referred for diagnostic scans quicker."
Clifford Subritzky, 42, from Whangārei is dying of bowel cancer after being told his sickness couldn't be cancer – he would already be dead if it was.
"There needs to be more awareness out there so that doctors can be sure of what they are telling their patients. Also they need to listen to their patients," his wife Reanne said.
Amy Williams, from Southland and Waikato, lost her mother to cancer in the womb after doctors failed to take her symptoms seriously. Her foster nana's breast cancer was missed despite regular screening.
Betters systems between DHBs and their departments are needed to ensure scans aren't lost, she said.
Melanie Schonewille, 47, waited six months to see a gynaecologist after a large mass was found inside her ovaries.
"It shouldn't take me turning up in the emergency department for action to finally taken. There needs to be a better triage system."
Mike Heiler, 42, had to move his family's life from Wanaka to Christchurch for better access to treatment after he was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer that had spread.
"There needs to be better access to treatment all over the country. Especially in the Lakes District where there's a growing population and the closest hospital is Dunedin."
Jess Fulford, Marlborough, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as a teen and is living cancer-free several years later. Her grandma wasn't so lucky.
"All New Zealanders should have access to the same treatment, regardless of their age."