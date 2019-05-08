One person is dead after falling from a moving vehicle on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

All city-bound lanes were closed, causing lengthy traffic delays, after the incident near Ellerslie.

The police Eagle helicopter had to land in the middle of the motorway to provide immediate first aid.

One witness said a person could be seen lying on the motorway and an ambulance had arrived to treat them.

Advertisement

Witnesses say drivers are reversing down the motorway to try to avoid the crash scene.

"Police are working to open at least one northbound lane as soon as possible, however there is already significant congestion and delays are expected.

"We are advising all motorists to avoid the area if they can."

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

The crash in the city-bound lanes of the Southern Motorway. Photo / Doug Sherring

A motorist who passed the scene said they saw a person lying on the road.

"There was a police officer trying to resuscitate them, and a whole lot of blood, a pool of blood, on the road. It did not look good," the motorist said

"I don't know what happened, there didn't seem to be any crashed cars anywhere."

The scene of the incident. Photo / Doug Sherring

She saw two police officers, the police Eagle helicopter landing on the motorway, and several more people attempting to reach the person from the Ellerslie Train Station nearby.

"It is not every day you see a police helicopter blocking the motorway."

Traffic was at a standstill and backed up to Mt Wellington, and police cars were trying to make their way through, she said.

The police helicopter landed on the motorway.

Police are warning motorists of "significant delays".

The police helicopter at the scene. Photo / John O'Leary

The witness said there was a total gridlock of traffic, with vehicles stretching back for miles.

The view from the other side of the incident. Photo / Vinesh Haribhai

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to reports of a crash on the Southern Motorway near Ellerslie.

Three lanes were blocked between the Panmure-Ellerslie Highway off-ramp and Greenlane on-ramp.

Police received reports of the incident about 11.17am.

Police helicopter in the motorway... what's going on? Posted by Merella Borromeo on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

Meanwhile, a truck incident is also causing delays on the Southwestern Motorway.

A trailer has come off a truck, blocking a middle lane.