Expats in the idyllic Panamanian island of Bocas del Toro have raised a toast to slain Kiwi dad Alan Culverwell and even named a puppy after his boat.

Alan Culverwell, 60, was killed by pirates in Panama last week when they used the cover of darkness to board his family's boat, the Aqua Lobo, and shoot him at close range with a shotgun.

Alan Culverwell died in Panama while protecting his wife and young children. Photo / Facebook

Despite suffering a machete-blow to the shoulder, his wife Derryn Culverwell managed to lock herself and their twin children in the boat's cabin and make an emergency call to New Zealand to raise the alarm.

Not long before the tragic attack, the family of four had spent up to 6 months at the island of Bocas del Toro where the community of expats quickly fell in love with them.

"That family was very special to our hearts," Maida Hewton, the owner of the Panama Eco Resort, said.

"We had some very fun times with their two children playing at [local bar] the Drunken Monkey and dancing on the bartop and jumping into the ocean with monkey masks on."

To hear about Culverwell's tragic death so soon after left locals shocked and "aghast", she said.

Up to 30 people subsequently gathered on the island on Monday to raise "a toast to Al in celebration of him as a person

Despite suffering a machete-blow to the shoulder, Derryn Culverwell battled to lock herself and their twin children in the boat's cabin. Photo / Supplied

Hewton and her husband also bought a puppy they called Lobo - meaning wolf in Spanish, but also named in memory of the Culverwell family's boat, the Agua Lobo.

Despite having "too many animals" already, Hewton took Lobo because it was "serendipitous" to be offered him on the same day they heard about Culverwell's death.

"It all folded into one so we can all here on Bocas hold a memory of that family and how special they were," she said.

The Culverwell family had earlier stayed months in Bocas del Torro partly to avoid the storm season on the open ocean but also because they became such firm friends.

Part of what attracted Hewton to the family was their love of life and adventurous spirit.

They were due to sail to Colombia for boat repairs before heading through the Panama Canal towards New Zealand.

Lobo the puppy at home in Bocas del Torro. Photo / Supplied

"I was like: 'You are doing what? You are going to sail across the Pacific to New Zealand?" Hewton said.

"I mean, holy crap, we've done stuff but you guys are like 'wow'."

"The adventure and things those kids were seeing and learning."

She said violent attacks in the area around Bocas del Torro were "unbelievably rare", but she didn't know what it was like further east where the family was attacked.

Three people have now been arrested and charged over Culverwell's killing.

Leandro Herrera and Avelino Arosemena earlier appeared in court over the attack, Reuters reported. They are charged with aggravated homicide, robbery, criminal association and mistreatment of a minor.

New puppy Lobo was named after the family's boat, Aqua Lobo. Photos / Facebook

A third suspect made a separate court appearance because they are a minor.

Derryn Culverwell had to attend both hearings and was photographed outside court.

She was being supported in Panama by two family members as well as Culverwell's stepson and two friends.

The family had earlier been on a dream trip having sold their Marlborough Sounds property and bought a 65-foot launch.

"Derryn and Alan built a beautiful place down in the Marlborough Sounds in Oyster Bay, and as the children got older they ended up selling that place," Culverwell's sister Derryn Hughes said.

Then the timing had felt right to travel with their kids and the family left New Zealand shortly before Christmas in 2016 after finding a vessel in Florida.

"It was so exciting for them."

In those early days, holing up against the hurricanes seemed like the toughest part of the adventure they would face, Hughes said.