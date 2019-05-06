The T-Tech conference has hit top gear in Christchurch looking at ways to transform transport and make our cities more liveable and efficient.

Speakers at the two-day summit — which is focused on understanding and overcoming the challenges of urban intensification, congestion, disruptive technologies and climate change — include technology experts, innovators, academics and government representatives.

The summit, which ends today, is co-ordinated by industry organisation Intelligent Transport Systems New Zealand.

Weekend Herald columnist and nanotechnologist Michelle Dickinson is a keynote speaker and the MC of the summit. Dickinson leads a line-up of 40 speakers, from the United States, Australia and New Zealand, including fellow keynote speaker Horace Dediu, one of the world's renowned complex data analysts.

Dediu is the organiser of micromobility summits in Europe and the US which explore the global disruption of scooters, e-bikes and shared vehicles weighing less than 500kg.