Police have confirmed the three people killed after a crash at Hātepe, south of Taupō yesterday, were all in a van.

It collided with a truck about 4.15am yesterday morning on State Highway 1.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene, and staff treated all three people but they died at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to Taupō Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This morning, a New Zealand Police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit had finished its investigation at the scene, between Rotongaio Rd and Hinemaiaia Access Rd.

"However, the police investigation will take some time. We will not know what the contributing factors were until that investigation is complete, which usually takes some months."

The highway was partially closed yesterday morning, which caused some delays.

SH1 HATEPE, WAIKATO - CRASH - 6:25AM

However, the scene was cleared by 11.20am.