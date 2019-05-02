LIVE: Andrew Little holds urgent press conference on Pike River Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Wednesday, 1 May 2019

The Pike River mine re-entry has been delayed because of safety concerns, Pike River Recovery Minister Andrew Little said today.

There were unpredicted and unexplained elevated levels of oxygen levels at the rockfall area 2300m down the drift.

Little said the operation has been temporarily suspended.

There will still be an event on Friday for the Pike River families, he said.

The re-entry into the mine's drift was scheduled for Friday, with Little, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Green Party co-leader James Shaw and National Party pike river spokesman Mark Mitchell were set to attend.

Families have been readying themselves for an emotional moment when the 30m-seal at the mine's entrance was to be breached.

It has been more than eight years since the heartache from the loss of 29 men's lives, outrage over attempts to permanently seal the mine - which the families successfully fought - and frustration at the lack of accountability.

For the last eight years, many of the families who lost loved ones in the disaster have pushed to get their men home.

They've also wanted it to be treated as a crime scene, and any clues which may lead to a future prosecution, gathered and explored.

After the methane gas explosion, fears of further explosions prevented any search and rescue attempts.

Toxic gas levels and safety concerns meant the first attempt back into the mine – four days after the initial explosion – came with a New Zealand Defence Force robot sent underground. It broke down just 550m in after reaching water.

Four more robots would go in, with mixed results, including video footage on November 25, 2010 from 1600m into the mine which showed extensive damage from the second blast and ended hope of recovering the 29 trapped miners.