One lucky Lotto player has snagged $5.5 million in tonight's draw.

The sole winner of Division 1 and Powerball bagged $5,500,000 exactly, meanwhile, the Divison 2 and Powerball winner only won $29,048.

The winning numbers were 07, 16, 17, 32, 37, 38, and the Powerball 02.

Strike Four rolled over tonight.