A West Auckland family is sleeping on a family member's lounge floor after losing all their possessions in a massive house fire.

Jordan Noon, 23, who lived at the Garton Drive house in Massey with his mother, nana, two teenage brothers and cousin said they had been in the Housing NZ property for 15 years.

His brother's pregnant girlfriend was the only one home at the time and managed to escape the property via a ladder as the fire ripped through the property on Saturday afternoon. She escaped uninjured, he said.

Since the fire, he had his family had been bunking in with another family while they waited for Housing New Zealand to supply them with another house in West Auckland.

At the moment 10 people were crammed into the three-bedroom home.

"This will have to do for now and we are just trying to get bits and pieces. Everything is gone, like clothes and stuff. We've been sleeping on the floor with mattresses at the family's house and it's a bit crowded but it will have to do until Housing NZ can get us a house."

Noon said they had been gifted clothes and linen, but still needed to replace furniture and household items. A car had also been destroyed in the blaze.

"We are still buzzing as well that everything is gone and that old family photos and stuff like that. You can't rebuild that stuff."

The family was hoping to stay in Massey as they had grown up there, but had been given no indication by HNZ about when another property might be available.

Fire and Emergency NZ is still investigating the cause of the fire. Waitemata fire area commander Murray Binning told the Herald on Sunday the severity of the damage had made investigating the scene difficult.

There were a few possibilities about where the fire started but there was nothing definitive at this stage. A gas leak or bottle exploding was understood to have made the loud bang before fire took over the Garton Dr, Massey, house.

Meanwhile a friend of the family set up a Givealittle page to help raise money for the family to help rebuild their lives.

The money would be used to buy everything from food to clothes, furniture and other possessions. As of Tuesday night $200 had been raised.

Six appliances battled the fire at Noon's house and another property after the fire spread next door, also causing significant damage.