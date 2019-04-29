Warning: This article is about attempted suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

The young Kiwi woman who publicly praised a police officer for saving her life when she was in her darkest place has shared an emotional photo of meeting up with her "hero" for the first time since she was suicidal.

Jazz Thornton, co-founder of Voices of Hope that tours the world giving presentations about hope for people struggling with mental illness, finally caught up with Constable Meika Campbell two weeks ago and posted the photo online today exactly a year after her open letter to the police officer who saved her life went viral.

DEAR THE POLICE OFFICER WHO SAVED MY LIFE; One year ago today I posted an open letter to Constable Campbell, the... Posted by Jazz Thornton on Sunday, 28 April 2019

"The last time I saw her we looked very different - It was her wrestling me down from a tree, her holding me in the back of the police car. It was me crying my heart out angry I was still alive and saying I can't do this anymore. It was her saying "I believe in you." It is 2019 now and life looks very different," Thornton posted on Facebook this afternoon.

Advertisement

"I got to sit and thank her for everything, telling her of all I get to do now. I got to tell her of the series I directed, the lives we have impacted, the countries I have visited, the thousands of people I have got to speak to and all of the incredible things that have happened since."

Thornton told the Herald although it was a terrible photo in general because it was blurry and she didn't look her best - but she loved it and what it represented.

"It was really emotional. Everything kind of came back from that night and looking at her and knowing now that I get to impact literally thousands of people around the world - it wouldn't happen if it wasn't for her. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her," Thornton said.

"It was very emotional for both us. She was crying, I was crying.

"Looking at it and I'm this smiley happy girl and the last time we saw each other that wasn't necessarily the case."

Thornton, 24, had only met Campbell two other times.

In July 2015, Thornton called police to the park on what was to be her last night so a member of the public wouldn't find her body, but had not banked on them arriving before she had carried out the deed.

Campbell was one of the first responding officers and her and a colleague had wrestled the distraught teenager from a tree and dragged her into the police car.

But it was what happened after that which made the biggest impact on Thornton.

Campbell sat in the back seat of the police car crying with her and telling her life was worth living. She then waited with her at hospital for hours after her shift and when she eventually had to leave made Thornton promise to text her.

Thornton had dealt with many police officers during her suicidal period, but Campbell was the first who actually seemed to care.

"Often they just tick the box, do the job, take you to hospital and leave you there. The moment when I looked up in the back of the police car and she was holding me and I saw her crying and I was really confused. I was like why the flip is this stranger crying, why does she care - but she was so invested in me. So invested in making sure I was okay that I was alive.

"To me I had just never had an officer to me seem like they genuinely cared about me. They are kind of there to do a job and that's what they do, but I saw a completely different side of the police force when I met her."

The second time was when Campbell kept a promise she made to her on Thornton's darkest night and told her she would visit her on her 21st birthday.

Thornton has forgotten about it, but Campbell hadn't and arrived on her doorstop.

The pair occasionally message each other, but hadn't seen each other again. Thornton had been busy speaking about suicide prevention to students all over the world and was in the process of having a feature film made about her. Campbell had been on maternity leave and working towards being a sergeant.

Since posting the photo online this afternoon, she had been overwhelmed by the response and said a number of police officers, both in New Zealand and overseas, had reached out to her saying the post reminded them why they did that job or wanted to do it.

During the meeting, Campbell told her she now approached any suicide jobs quite differently and often shared Thornton's story.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans: 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.