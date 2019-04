Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 33 near Paengaroa, Bay of Plenty.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash near Allport Rd at around 10pm on Sunday, April 28.

Initial reports suggest those involved in the crash have been seriously injured.

Due to the incident, emergency services have closed the road and it could remain closed for several hours into early morning.

Diversions will be put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.