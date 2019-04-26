A flight from Auckland to Chile has turned around only an hour into the 11 hour journey, due to a "passenger issue".

The LATAM flight left Auckland airport about 6.30pm bound for Santiago, Chile. Instead it turned back, and arrived back in Auckland about 9.30pm.

Airways spokeswoman Emma Lee confirmed the flight had returned to Auckland. Both Air Traffic Control and police had been notified, she said.

"The pilot notified Air Traffic Control that it was returning to Auckland, around an hour into the flight," she said.

Lee said the issue was related to a passenger.

There was no issue with the plane, she said.