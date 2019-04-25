We must unite to fight extremism in all its forms, Prince William said in a speech at Christchurch's Al Noor Masjid where 42 Muslim worshippers were killed on March 15.

Visiting the mosque on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 on Easter Sunday, Prince William told about 100 members of the mosque community, and dignitaries including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, that the message from the Christchurch mosques could not be more clear.

"The global idealism of hate will fail to divide us, he said.

He commended Christchurch and New Zealand for the way it had responded to the shooting on March 15 when 50 people were fatally shot at two Christchurch mosques, saying the response was example to inspire the world.

Advertisement

Kensington Place has tweeted a video of the Duke of Cambridge visiting Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch this morning.

The short 15-second video shows the Duke speaking with a group of Muslim men and women, including one woman holding a baby.

The Duke of Cambridge is visiting Al Noor Mosque to meet Imam Gamal Fouda and Muslim community families impacted by the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/dHhSfvu74z — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2019

On a warm morning in Christchurch, with autumn leaves blowing towards mosque, Prince William arrived about 10.30am on Friday to be welcomed by Al Noor Imam Gamal Fouda, Ardern, Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Security for the visit was tight, with a police helicopter in the air and about 10 armed police officers outside the mosque, which opened in 1985 only a couple of years after Prince William, 36, was born.

Farid Ahmed, whose wife Husna Ahmed died at the Al Noor Masjid, spoke before Prince William saying "we have to keep up hope and not surrender to hatred".

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel, left, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the mosque. Photo / Getty Images

After opening his speech in te reo Māori in part of the mosque that still has underlay covering the floor instead of carpet, Prince William said he could not believe the news about the shootings when he heard it at his home.

He knew New Zealand and Christchurch well and found it hard to believe it had occurred in the country.

New Zealand had stood together in a moment of acute pain and achieved something remarkable. Grief could change your outlook but it did not change who you were, he said.

"It can help you live up to the values you espouse."

New Zealand had showed how deep its wells of compassion and warm heartedness ran.

Ardern had showed extraordinary leadership and was an example "to us all".

Ahmed's words of wisdom and grace had moved the world, he said.

After the shootings the moral compass of the world appeared to shift to Christchurch, he said, where hate was replaced by love and people were only brought closer together.

Fouda thanked Prince William for his words and attendance, saying it showed "we count".

After the speeches the media were asked to leave and Prince William went around the room to meet families.