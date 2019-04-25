Diversions are in place on State Highway 1 south of Timaru after a two-car crash.

While the injuries to those affected were not serious, two of the occupants were trapped and their vehicles were left blocking the road near the golf club at St Andrews just after 11.30am today.

Southern Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said crews from Timaru, St Andrews and Waimate were called and helped cut the injured from their cars.

A police spokeswoman said the sole occupant of one car was injured while one of three others in the other car was injured.

Due to the cars blocking the road traffic had backed up in both directions.

Police had put diversions in place at midday to help ease the build-up and allow crews to clear the scene.

The two that were freed from the car were not seriously injured, the spokeswoman said.