A man has been shot in a cafe south of Cambridge in Waikato.

The police said they were seeking information from the public after the shooting this morning.

The incident happened just after 9am at Karapiro Cafe and Gifts on Tirau Rd (State Highway 1).

"A Caucasian male in his 50s or 60s has entered the shop and shot a man working there," said Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw.

Advertisement

"The victim received moderate injuries and has been transported to hospital.

"Police believe the offender left the scene in a white or light-coloured older model vehicle which was being driven by a female."

Witnesses are asked to contact Waikato police on 07 858 6200 or Crimestoppers on 0800

555 111.