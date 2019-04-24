A driver has died after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Napier.

It was one of two serious vehicle crashes around the country overnight.

The Napier crash happened at around 10pm on the Hawke's Bay city's Marine Parade.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The police Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and an investigation into the cause

of the crash has begun.

This morning at around 5.10, a pedestrian was seriously injured when hit by a car on Wellington's Oriental Parade.

Police and emergency services are at the scene and the pedestrian has been

taken to hospital.

The road was closed and diversions were put in place.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while police examined the scene.

And separately, a woman critically injured in a serious crash near Waipawa in Hawke's Bay earlier this week has died.

Two vehicles had crashed at the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd at about 7pm on Monday.

Two injured people were taken to hospital - one whose condition was critical and the other serious.

The police said they were advised yesterday the critically injured woman had died.

Five other people who were assessed by ambulance officers at the scene did not appear to have suffered serious injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.