A person has been seriously injured after their car rolled back on to them south-east of Auckland.

The incident happened about 5.20pm on Trig Rd in Whitford with police and St John paramedics attending.

"The initial reports are that a car has rolled back onto a person," a police spokeswoman said.

"The injuries appear to be serious."

However the spokeswoman was not sure whether the incident had happened on the road or on a private property.